Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gostisbehere provided a quick answer to Brayden McNabb's goal in the middle of the third period, however, that was it for the Red Wings' offense in this game. Over the last nine games, Gostisbehere has three goals and five assists. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 10 tallies, 41 points, 113 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 63 appearances. He's got a solid chance of reaching the 50-point mark for the third time in his career if he can sustain his recent scoring pace.