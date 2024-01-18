Gostisbehere recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
Gostisbehere's feed contributed to captain Dylan Larkin's game-winning tally. The puck-moving defenseman now has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) through 43 games, with only 13 others at the position currently sitting at a higher offensive total. Detroit boasts a seven-game point streak with Gostisbehere being a key catalyst for the recent success.
