Gostisbehere recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Gostisbehere's feed contributed to captain Dylan Larkin's game-winning tally. The puck-moving defenseman now has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) through 43 games, with only 13 others at the position currently sitting at a higher offensive total. Detroit boasts a seven-game point streak with Gostisbehere being a key catalyst for the recent success.