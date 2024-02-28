Gostisbehere potted a pair of even-strength goals in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.

Gostisbehere tied a season-high with five shots on goal, and the point-packing defenseman made good on opportunities in the first and second periods. Remember, Detroit barely channeled any offense through its defensemen under former GM Ken Holland, but with franchise legend Steve Yzerman rejoining the team as GM in 2019 and laying the foundation for the rebuild, the Wings have three blueliners at the 20-or-more points level this season, including Jake Walman, Moritz Seider and positional leader, Gostisbehere, who has dialed in nine goals and 29 assists through 58 games.