Gostisbehere garnered a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to New Jersey.
Gostisbehere managed 15 points with the man advantage last season, split between his time with the Coyotes and Hurricanes. While the blueliner could see limited overall minutes with Detroit, he should get plenty of opportunities on the power play which should bolster his overall offensive production.
