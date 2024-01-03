Gostisbehere posted a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Gostisbehere had a hand in Daniel Sprong's first-period marker. The helper was Gostisbehere's sixth point in his last eight games, with four of them coming on the power play. For the season, the veteran defenseman has seven tallies, 20 assists, 15 power-play points, 67 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 37 appearances.