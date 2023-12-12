Gostisbehere notched two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Gostisbehere helped out on goals by Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno. Prior to Monday, Gostisbehere had just one assist over his previous six outings. He's had a couple of hot stretches in his first year with the Red Wings, which has helped him rack up 21 points (11 on the power play), 44 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances.