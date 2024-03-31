Gostisbehere supplied a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Gostisbehere needed a game like this after being held without a point in his previous three contests, and the Red Wings are really hoping for a strong finish from the puck-moving defenseman since the team currently is two points away from the Flyers for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Ghost has 10 goals and 39 assists to complement 27 power-play points and 67 blocked shots through 73 games. His minus-17 rating is a bit of an eyesore, but then again, he's best known for the offense he provides and there's been plenty of that in 2023-24.