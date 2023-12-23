Gostisbehere recorded a goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

Gostisbehere's first-period tally to make it 5-1 in favor of Detroit was far more important than it seemed at the time, as the Wings surrendered five straight goals between the second and third period. Gostisbehere is up to 18 assists and 24 points total through 32 games, which leads all defensemen donning the Winged Wheel, including 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider and his 21 points. Gostisbehere also has two goals and 11 apples on the man advantage to further cement his status as an elite blueliner.