Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-0 win over Columbus.

Gostisbehere opened the scoring midway through the first period, ripping a one-timer past Spencer Martin off a rush. The 30-year-old Gostisbehere has gotten off to a good start with Detroit this season, tallying a goal and two assists in his first three games. He should continue to work on the Red Wings' third defensive pairing while manning the point on the top power-play unit.