Gostisbehere recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Gostisbehere orchestrated a beautiful one-timer to Wings' scoring leader Alex DeBrincat, who brushed twine for the 16th time. As for Ghost, he's making it look easy as well. Fourteen of the puck-moving defenseman's 26 points have taken place with the man advantage, and he's crafted two goals and three helpers over the past five contests. No one on the Wings has a worse plus-minus rating than Gostisbehere at minus-11, but the good news is that stat generally holds such little weight in fantasy hockey.