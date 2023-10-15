Gostisbehere earned a primary assist in Saturday's 6-4 home win over the Lightning.
Gostisbehere saw 15:32 of ice time in the home opener, and it was his primary assist to electrifying winger Alex DeBrincat that led to a 2-2 tie in the first frame. In prior seasons, Gostisbehere had shown that he could handle 20-plus minutes per game, but the Wings won't need him to carry such a heavy workload since 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider is doing just that on the top pair with Jake Walman.
