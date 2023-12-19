Gostisbehere posted two assists in Monday's 4-3 home loss against the Ducks.

Gostisbehere ended up with two shots on goal in a team-high 23:23 of ice time across 20 shifts. It's been feast or famine for the 30-year-old defenseman this season. He has managed four assists in the past four games after managing just one assist in a six-game span from Nov. 29 to Dec. 9. He'll look to keep up the scoring ways Wednesday against the Jets.