Gostisbehere scored a goal and added two assists with five shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

All of Detroit's scoring came in an eight-minute stretch during the second period as the team roared back from a 4-0 deficit, and the veteran blueliner helped set up David Perron and Alex DeBrincat before potting the Wings' fourth tally himself. Gostisbehere snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, but despite that slump he still has an impressive four goals and 12 points in 15 games to kick off the campaign.