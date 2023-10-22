Gostisbehere recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The veteran blueliner got Detroit on the board late in the first period before helping to set up Dylan Larkin in the third. Gostisbehere has provided a huge boost to the Red Wings after signing a one-year contract over the summer, finding the scoresheet in five straight games to begin the campaign while racking up two goals and six points.