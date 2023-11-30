Gostisbehere (upper body) was still being evaluated after exiting Wednesday's game versus the Rangers in the third period following a hit from Will Cuylle, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gostisbehere was removed from the game by the concussion spotters, though an official diagnosis may not be available until Thursday. The Red Wings play the Blackhawks on Thursday, and Gostisbehere should be considered questionable for that game. If he can't play, Jeff Petry would likely draw into the lineup.