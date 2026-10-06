Dries was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, per the NHL Media Site.

Dries was called up by the Red Wings on Tuesday in a corresponding move to Mason Appleton (undisclosed) being shifted to injured reserve. Prior to his call-up, the 32-year-old Dries was off to a strong start with AHL Grand Rapids, where he has three goals, four points and seven shots on net across two games. The Wings likely made the call-up for him to play Tuesday, so expect to see him in a bottom-six role ahead of his first NHL appearance of the campaign.