Dries signed a two-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Monday.
Dries racked up 29 goals and 52 points in 55 regular-season contests for AHL Abbotsford in 2023-24. He has 16 goals and 26 points in 122 NHL career appearances. Dries will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Lands on waivers•
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Adds late shorthanded goal•
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Reaches double digits in goals•
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Scores power-play tally in win•
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Supplies goal vs. Nashville•
-
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Scores lone goal in loss•