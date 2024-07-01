Dries signed a two-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Monday.

Dries racked up 29 goals and 52 points in 55 regular-season contests for AHL Abbotsford in 2023-24. He has 16 goals and 26 points in 122 NHL career appearances. Dries will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.