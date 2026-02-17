Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

After spending the day on the Red Wings' active roster, Dries will return to Grand Rapids alongside Austin Watson. The 31-year-old Dries hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this season, but has compiled 17 goals, a plus-18 rating and 33 points across 39 games with the Griffins this season. His brief stint with the NHL club could be foreshadowing a move back to Detroit later in the season if Dries continues to score at his current pace.