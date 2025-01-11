Edvinsson notched an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Edvinsson has picked up a helper in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. The defenseman was back over the 20-minute mark for ice time after logging just 18:15 on Tuesday versus the Senators. Edvinsson has emerged as a reliable top-four blueliner this season, earning 16 points, 45 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-4 rating over 37 appearances.