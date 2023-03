Edvinsson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Edvinsson is on the ice for Detroit's morning skate after being temporarily sent down Sunday. He recorded one shot on goal, one hit and two PIM in 15:34 of ice time during his NHL debut Saturday versus Colorado. If Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) isn't ready to return, Edvinsson could play against Florida on Monday.