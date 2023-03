Edvinsson (undisclosed) is being evaluated after picking up an injury Monday against Florida, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Edvinsson left the game after a check from Radko Gudas but he was able to get back on the ice. Still, he's experiencing some level of discomfort that will leave his status for Tuesday's game in St. Louis in doubt. He logged 14:17 of ice time with one hit Monday.