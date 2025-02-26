Edvinsson scored twice, levied three hits, blocked six shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Edvinsson unleashed two big blasts from the point, the first tying the game at 13:12 of the second period and the second putting the Red Wings ahead for good at 11:35 of the final frame. This was the defenseman's first multi-point effort since Dec. 3 against the Bruins. The 22-year-old has looked good in a top-four role this season, though he is still finding his way on offense. He's at seven goals, 23 points, 54 shots on net, 55 hits, 102 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 54 appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Sends helper Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Defense leads to offense•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Notches helper in Sunday's loss•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Generates helper Tuesday•