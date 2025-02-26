Edvinsson scored twice, levied three hits, blocked six shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Edvinsson unleashed two big blasts from the point, the first tying the game at 13:12 of the second period and the second putting the Red Wings ahead for good at 11:35 of the final frame. This was the defenseman's first multi-point effort since Dec. 3 against the Bruins. The 22-year-old has looked good in a top-four role this season, though he is still finding his way on offense. He's at seven goals, 23 points, 54 shots on net, 55 hits, 102 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 54 appearances this season.