Edvinsson (upper body) practiced Friday and is expected to return to the lineup versus Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Edvinsson missed three games with the injury. The talented rookie has three goals, 10 assists, 28 hits and 52 blocked shots in 30 appearances this season. He should return to his spot on the top unit, alongside Moritz Seider.
