Edvinsson scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 preseason win over the Penguins.

Edvinsson was able to get the puck past former Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the game-winning tally. Drafted sixth overall in 2021, Edvinsson has fans of the Winged Wheel drooling over the prospect of having him skate alongside 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider before long. The first order of business for Edvinsson is proving he belongs on the Opening Night roster, but he looked good in the latest exhibition contest and seems to have put the shoulder injury that required surgery in May fully behind him.