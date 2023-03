Edvinsson scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Thursday. He also took two minor penalties.

Edvinsson put the Wings up 1-0 just 38 seconds into the game when his centering pass from the left face-off circle ricocheted off the skate of Justin Faulk and past Joel Hofer. But the sixth overall pick (2021) will only remember the goal and not how it went in. It was his third NHL game. His upside is strong.