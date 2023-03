Edvinsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus St. Louis on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Edvinsson was taken sixth overall in the 2021 Draft and made his NHL debut Saturday versus Colorado. The 20-year-old blueliner missed Tuesday's game in St. Louis after getting hurt Monday against the Panthers. The Red Wings will decide after warmups as to whether or not Edvinsson will return to the lineujp.