Edvinsson (lower body) is slated to play Thursday versus St. Louis, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Edvinsson missed Tuesday's game because of the injury. He's a top prospect, but has no points, one shot, a minus-1 rating and two PIM while averaging just 14:56 of ice time through two games with Detroit. The 20-year-old is projected to play on the third pairing with Jordan Oesterle on Thursday.