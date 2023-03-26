Edvinsson was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Edvinsson has one goal, four shots on net and three hits in three outings with the Red Wings this season. He has earned 27 points, including 22 assists, in 51 AHL contests this campaign.
