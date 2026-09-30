Edvinsson, who is a restricted free agent, has returned to Sweden to resume his training, per Andreas III Johnsson of Goteborgs-Posten on Wednesday.

Edvinsson decided to attend the Red Wings' training camp, which was an unusual step for a restricted free agent. However, the two sides have been unable to agree to terms, so he remains unsigned. Given that Edvinsson opted to head to Sweden rather than stay in Detroit, it wouldn't be surprising if it turned out that the 23-year-old defenseman isn't optimistic about signing a deal in the coming days.