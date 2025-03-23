Edvinsson posted an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Edvinsson has three helpers, 19 blocks, 16 PIM and 12 shots on net over 10 outings in March. The offense has slipped for the 22-year-old blueliner this month, but he remains firmly in a top-four role. He's at 26 points, 66 shots on net, 121 blocks, 66 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 65 contests this season, and he's been able to provide decent fantasy value in some formats despite a lack of power-play time.
