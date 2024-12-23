Edvinsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The move is retroactive to Dec. 18, meaning Edvinsson could still return to the lineup against Toronto on Friday. Detroit recalled William Wallinder from AHL Grand Rapids in a corresponding move to serve as an extra defender in Monday's matchup versus the Blues.
