Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Nets goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Edvinsson ended a four-game skid with the third-period tally. The 23-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes, but the Red Wings' injury-depleted lineup has taken some punch out of the team's offense. Edvinsson now has nine goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net, 71 PIM, 71 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 57 appearances this season.
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