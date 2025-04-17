Edvinsson logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Edvinsson did it all in one of his strongest outings of the season, which ended a nine-game slump for the defenseman. He's at 31 points, 85 shots on net, 86 hits, 142 blocks, 67 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 77 appearances. Edvinsson could still find more offense as he continues to develop, but he's got good all-around production already.