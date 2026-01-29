Edvinsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The Red Wings announced Monday that Edvinsson had been ruled out through the Olympic break, so his placement on injured reserve is simply procedural. Justin Holl and Sheldon Dries were called up Thursday to provide additional depth in Edvinsson's absence. Across 48 appearances this year, Edvinsson has accumulated six goals, 11 assists, 104 blocked shots, 63 hits and 54 PIM while averaging 22:35 of ice time.