Edvinsson will play Saturday versus Pittsburgh and then one of three games next week, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
By playing only twice the rest of the season, Edvinsson will have made only nine appearances this season, avoiding the loss of one year in his entry-level contract. The first-round pick in 2021 - fifth overall - Edvinsson has a bright future on the Detroit blue line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Up with Red Wings•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Heads to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Not in lineup for matinee•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: First NHL goal•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Good to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Game-time decision Thursday•