Edvinsson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Edvinsson reached the 20-point mark with his first-period tally, which was the game-winner. The defenseman has earned six points and a plus-10 rating over his last 13 appearances. The 21-year-old has five goals, 15 helpers, 50 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 47 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 48 contests in his first full NHL campaign, a level of play that's worth consideration in fantasy.