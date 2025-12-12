Edvinsson scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Edvinsson dealt with a lower-body injury that took him out of Wednesday's game versus the Flames, but he was able to avoid missing a full contest. The 22-year-old had the Red Wings' lone goal Thursday, and it was his first tally since Oct. 25 versus the Blues. For the season, the defenseman is up to four goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 37 hits, 58 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 29 appearances. Edvinsson saw 21:38 of ice time Thursday, so it doesn't look like fantasy managers should be concerned about his health for now.