Edvinsson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Ansar Khan of Mlive.com reports.

Edvinsson was selected sixth overall in the 2020 Draft and the 6-foot-6 defender has plenty of offensive talent and defensive ability to bring to the Red Wings lineup. He will replace Ben Chiarot who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Edvinsson will make his NHL debut Saturday versus Colorado. He had five goals and 27 points in 51 AHL games this season.