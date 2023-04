Edvinsson was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Edvinsson has played in nine games this season, in which he tallied two goals on five shots, 11 hits and 12 PIM, and now figures to close out the year in the minors to avoid burning a year of his entry-level contract. With the Griffins, the 20-year-old Swede managed 27 points in 51 games and should be in contention for a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.