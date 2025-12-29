Edvinsson scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Edvinsson collected a loose puck after a failed clearance by goalie Dennis Hildeby. Edvinsson was able to dangle around a Toronto defender before converting on a backhand shot from in tight to secure the win. The defenseman has earned two goals and five assists over 14 outings in a solid December. For the season, the 22-year-old is at five goals (two game-winners), 14 points, 48 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 47 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 37 appearances. He's making decent all-around contributions, though he's slightly behind the pace that saw him rack up 31 points in 78 outings a year ago.