Edvinsson scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

The Red Wings scored six unanswered goals to turn a 4-0 deficit into a 6-4 victory, and Edvinsson played a key role in the comeback after netting Detroit's fifth and sixth goals. The defenseman now has three goals this season, but he doesn't offer much value in fantasy outside of a few goals here and there and decent hit totals.