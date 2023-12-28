Edvinsson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Edvinsson's demotion comes as both Jeff Petry and Olli Maatta are expected to return from injury against Nashville on Friday. Barring additional injury concerns on the blue line, Edvinsson figures to spend the rest of the campaign in the minors where he has racked up 16 points in 25 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Rises to NHL•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Returned to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Finds back of net in preseason win•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Set for preseason action•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Undergoes shoulder surgery•