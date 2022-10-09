Edvinsson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have high hopes for Edvinsson, as he was their sixth overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. However, an assist represented his lone point and he skated to a minus-2 rating through five preseason games. Moving the 6-foot-6 defender to the AHL is still considered a big step forward after he spent parts of three seasons playing in his native Sweden. Edvinsson should play extensively with the AHL's Griffins.