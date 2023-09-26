Edvinsson (shoulder) is slated to play in Tuesday's exhibition game against Pittsburgh, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Edvinsson has been a full participant during training camp after , undergoing shoulder surgery in May. He is competing for a spot in the lineup going into the 2023-24 campaign, and is projected to be paired with Jeff Petry in Tuesday's contest. Edvinsson registered two goals in nine appearances with Detroit last season.