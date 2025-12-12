Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Slated to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (lower body) is slated to be in the lineup against Edmonton on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Edvinsson exited Wednesday's 4-3 win over Calgary due to the injury, but it seems he won't miss a full game. Edvinsson has three goals, nine points, 44 PIM, 37 hits and 57 blocks in 28 outings this year.
