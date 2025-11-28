default-cbs-image
Edvinsson (illness) is in the lineup for Friday's home contest against the Lightning, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Edvinsson will slot into a top-pairing role alongside Moritz Seider following a three-game absence. Friday's game is the first half of a back-to-back for Detroit, so Edvinsson being available against Tampa Bay seemingly indicates he has fully moved past his illness.

