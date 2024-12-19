Share Video

Edvinsson (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Flyers.

Edvinsson was injured in the first period. The 21-year-old defenseman has contributed 13 points over 30 appearances this season. If he can't play in an upcoming home-and-home set versus the Canadiens on Friday and Saturday, Albert Johansson will draw back into the lineup.

