Edvinsson (lower body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but he should be available "around the start of the regular season," GM Steve Yzerman told Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site on Wednesday.

Edvinsson had seven goals, 31 points, 67 PIM, 86 hits and 144 blocks in 78 outings while averaging 21:07 of ice time with Detroit in 2024-25. He should continue to serve in a top-four capacity this year. If Edvinsson's not ready for the opener against Montreal on Oct. 9, then that increases the chances of Travis Hamonic playing in that game.