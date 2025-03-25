Edvinsson logged two assists, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Edvinsson has three helpers over his last two outings and five assists through 11 games in March. The 22-year-old blueliner also saw a bit more power-play time Monday, drawing 54 seconds with the man advantage. He could gain a larger role there while Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) is out. Edvinsson is up to 28 points, 66 shots on net, 70 hits, 123 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 66 appearances, offering multi-category upside as a depth option in fantasy.