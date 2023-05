Edvinsson is expected to need 4-6 months of recovery time after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder Monday.

Edvinsson will probably miss the start of the 2023-24 season. He picked up two goals in nine appearances with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 campaign. The 20-year-old blueliner also had 27 points and 52 PIM in 52 AHL contests this season.